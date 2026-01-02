Rashmika Mandanna’s New Year wish: Let's all start the new year with love, gratitude

Mumbai, Jan 2 Actress Rashmika Mandanna rang in the New Year with a heartfelt message for her “lovelies”, urging everyone to begin 2026 with love and gratitude.

Rashmika took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of herself. In the image, the actress is seen sitting inside a vehicle, smiling warmly at the camera. She is wearing large, black-framed glasses and a sweater.

For the caption, she wrote: “Happiesttttt new year my loveliesssss!! I know I am late but just wanted to say let's all start the new year with love and gratitudeeeee!! I love you all so so much.”

The actress is currently on a Roman holiday with beau Vijay Deverakonda. She had shared a string of glimpses from her getaway in Rome. In some images, Vijay's actor brother Anand Deverakonda could be seen.

She simply captioned the post, "Rome so far.."

Work-wise, Rashmika will next be seen in the forthcoming pan-India film "Mysaa". She also has “Cocktail 2”.

Last year, the actress was seen in five films such as Chhaava, Sikandar, Kuberaa, Thamaa and The Girlfriend.

Chhaava is an epic historical action film based on the life of Sambhaji, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire, who is played by Vicky Kaushal. Sikandar, starring Salman Khan, was directed by A. R. Murugadoss.

The film follows Sanjay "Sikandar" Rajkot, who is motivated by a tragic accident to redeem his past by changing the lives of three people and finds himself targeted by a vengeful politician.

The romantic comedy horror “Thamma” was directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. It is the fifth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal. The film follows a journalist who, after encountering a mysterious woman, turns into a vampiric creature called Betal and must save humanity from the bloodlust of an ancient sect.

Meanwhile, The Girlfriend, which is directed by Rahul Ravindran, told the story of a young woman, who explores love, compatibility and self-discovery during college, experiencing relationship complexities and personal growth.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor