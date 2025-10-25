Rashmika Mandanna’s sister ‘thoroughly enjoyed’ ‘Thamma’, parents call it ‘by far the best film’

New Delhi, Oct 25 Actress Rashmika Mandanna says her parents called her latest horror comedy film “Thamma” by far the best film of hers that they've watched and that her younger sister thoroughly enjoyed it, which makes her genuinely feel at peace.

Talking about the reaction of her parents and sister on watching “Thamma”, Rashmika told IANS: “Oh, they are bluntly saying that this is by far the best film of mine that they've watched. So that is their reaction.”

She added: “And my sister, she is extremely happy. She has a gazillion questions, which I think I should get her in touch with Amar sir (producer Amar Kaushik) and Aditya sir (director Aditya Sarpotdar) to answer them all. But she has thoroughly enjoyed it, which makes me genuinely feel at peace.”

“Thamma” on Day One opened with Rs. 25.11 crore nett in India and as of today the film is racing towards towards the Rs. 100-crore mark worldwide

“Thamma,” which also stars Nawazuddin Siddqui and Ayushmann Khurrana, is set in a fictional world. The film also sees a crossover with Varun Dhawan’s “Bhediya”.

“Thamma”, a film based on vampires, follows a journalist played by Ayushmann, who gets caught up in the power struggle of vampires Rashmika and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The film is part of the larger Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, and is hence connected to the Stree films, Bhediya, and Munjya. The film also sees a cameo of actor Varun Dhawan from the “Bhediya” universe.

Up next for Rashmika is "The Girlfriend", a Telugu romantic drama, which also stars Dheekshith Shetty. The film is directed by Rahul Ravindran.

The movie is scheduled for release on November 7, 2025, in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

She will also be seen in “Cocktail 2” and “Mysaa”.

