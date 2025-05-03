Rashmika pens heart melting b’day note for ‘baby sister’: She's growing up so fast

Mumbai, May 3 Rashmika Mandanna penned a heartfelt birthday note for her “baby sister” Shiman, who is 16-years younger to the actress, and said that she is “growing up so fast.”

Rashmika took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of Shiman and their pet dog. The image is a sweet and cozy scene showing Shiman sleeping under a white blanket next to their golden retriever, who is also peacefully asleep. Both are snuggled close together on a bed.

“My baby sister's birthday and she's growing up so fast. Happiest birthday to you my baby girl! I love you so so much you cutie!,” wrote the 29-year-old actress, whose latest release is “Sikandar” starring Salman Khan.

Rashmika opened up about her sister during conversation with Neha Dhupia on No Filter With Neha. She had shared details about her younger sister, revealing a 16-year age gap between them.

The actress had also spoken about how her parents have always ensured that she lives a grounded and independent life despite her rising fame and how her upbringing shaped the person she is today and how she wants her sister to experience the same.

She had said: "I’ve always had this thing with my sister that she can get anything that she wants, she can’t just say it and she gets it. But I don’t want that for her, because I am the person I am today because of the upbringing I had," she had said.

The actress had added that she wants her sister to have the same thing.

“There’s a lot of security I can give her, there’s a lot of comfort I can provide, but when the age is right. Right now, she’s just little."

On the acting front, Rashmika is currently busy filming “Thama”, which is touted to be a gripping love story set against a bloody backdrop, “Thama” chronicles the journey of a determined historian, who is on a mission to uncover the dark secrets about local vampire myths as supernatural forces begin to stir.

Made under the direction of 'Muniya' maker Aditya Sarpotdar, the project marks Rashmika and Ayushmann's first professional association with the filmmaker, and also their primary on-screen pairing.

In addition to "Thama", Rashmika also has other promising projects such as "Kuberaa", "Pushpa 3", "The Girlfriend", and "Rainbow" in the making.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor