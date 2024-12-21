Rashmika reveals she attended her best friend’s sangeet just for ‘15 minutes’

Mumbai, Dec 21 Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently basking in the success of her latest release, “Pushpa: The Rule,” said that she travelled for an hour for her “bestie’s” sangeet ceremony and attended it for just “15 minutes.”

Taking to Instagram, Rashmika dropped three pictures of her scintillating look as she wore a three-piece set consisting of a long kurta, dhaka pajama, and dupatta. To complete her look, she chose a big maang teeka, jhumkas and big rings.

The actress revealed that she could not spend much time at the ceremony due to work commitments.

“These are the kind of pieces I truly- truly enjoy wearing.. it just felt so right. This was for my bestie @shravyavarma Sangeeth.. that travelled for 1 hours back and forth and I could literally only attend it for 15 mins cz of work..but so proud of myself for still pushing and making it work,” she wrote as the caption.

Earlier, Rashmika embraced her ultimate ‘heroine moment’ in a recent social media post.

She shared her photos, accompanied by a note highlighting the effort and determination it takes to achieve perfection.

In her caption, Rashmika wrote, “My heroine moment. Just going back in time, I’d always be fascinated seeing models and actors look so perfect and worked really, really hard to achieve it. I have—to some extent—achieved it (I think). But it’s mostly about working super-duper hard and having the right people work with you to look a certain way. And of course, there’s also the editing and really talented people working behind the lenses. Ok, I am done now.”

Talking about “Pushpa 2: The Rule," it is directed by Sukumar and co-starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. The film, released on December 5, has already crossed an astounding Rs 1000 crore globally within just seven days of its release.

The sequel to the 2021 hit has reportedly earned Rs 902 crore at the India box office. It also became the first Hindi film to collect over Rs 100 crore in its second weekend.

