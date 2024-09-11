Rashmika shares 'flowery' update as she starts shooting for Salman Khan-starrer ‘Sikandar’

Mumbai, Sep 11 Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who has a slew of films lined up for release, has started shooting for her part in the upcoming movie ‘Sikandar’. The actress will be seen opposite Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the film.

On Wednesday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a short video from the day 1 of shoot from the sets of ‘Sikandar’. In the video, one can see the flower bouquet. Excitedly, the actress wrote in the video, “Flowers” and she made a Korean heart with her fingers.

‘Sikandar’ marks the 1st collaboration between Salman and Rashmika, and is directed by AR Murugadoss, who is known for films like ‘Ghajini’ and 'Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty'.

The film is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It marks the reunion of Salman with Sajid after 'Kick' which was released in 2014. The makers of the film have booked its release for Eid 2025, the festival which is reserved for releases of Salman Khan.

Recently, Rashmika had revealed that she suffered a minor accident. She also shared that she has been having a lot of laddoos during her recovery.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika, who last delivered the blockbuster ‘Animal’ along with Ranbir Kapoor, will be seen reprising her role of Srivalli in the Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’. She also has ‘Kubera’ and ‘Chhaava’ opposite Vicky Kaushal.

In ‘Chhaava’, the actress will be seen in the role of Yeshubai Bhosle, wife of Sambhaji Maharaj along with Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana and Divya Dutta in supporting roles. ‘Chhava’ is set to debut in theatres on December 6, 2025 and will clash with the Allu Arjun-starrer potential box-office juggernaut ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, making a rare occurrence of an actress’s two films clashing at the box-office.

This is Vicky’s 2nd biggest clash after ‘Sam Bahadur’ which locked horns with the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’.

