Rashmika shares Sukumar's candid picture from sets of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule’

Mumbai, Feb 12 Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is busy with the shoot of her upcoming film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule’, shared a picture of the film’s director Sukumar from the sets of the film, on Monday.

The actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared the picture.

With six months left for the film's release, the film's production is moving in full swing. The makers of the film also shared the picture clicked by Rashmika on X, as they wrote in the caption: “Srivalli candidly captures the maverick director. @iamRashmika shared a picture of @aryasukku clicked by her on the sets of #Pushpa2TheRule. Shoot in Progress at a Rapid Pace. Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024. #2024RulePushpaKa (sic).”

After the record-breaking success of 'Pushpa: The Rise' in 2021, National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun is returning to rule in this sequel directed by maestro Sukumar. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Fasil too will be seen in the sequel.

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, will be debut in theatres on August 15, 2024.

