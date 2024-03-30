Rashmika's 'happiest time' is when she's doing core strengthening workout

Mumbai, March 30 Rashmika Mandanna on Saturday said that her happiest time is when she does a core strengthening workout.

Taking to Instagram, Rashmika, who was most recently seen in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal', shared a Reel video, wherein we can see her doing workout, wearing a white crop top and orange joggers.

The visual shows Rashmika lying down on a mat and doing core strengthening workout.

The post is captioned as: "My happiest time is when I am doing a core strengthening workout," followed by a dancing girl emoji.

The video has garnered 862K views, with fans hailing their favourite stars.

One user said: "Always getting that workout in". Another fan wrote: "My strong girl".

On the professional front, Rashmika is gearing up for the action drama 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. The film stars Allu Arjun in the titular role. Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil.

She also has 'Rainbow', 'The Girlfriend', 'Chaava' in the pipeline.

