Rasika Dugal gets bestowed with SAFA Award at Chicago South Asian Film Festival 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 : Making waves with her work internationally, Rasika Dugal received a special honour at The Chicago South Asian Film Festival 2023 (CSAFF) for her performance in ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’.

A global platform promoting South Asian culture, talent and perspectives through films, art and discussions, The CSAFF bestowed Rasika Dugal with a special honour for her noteworthy work in ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’. Present there, she was awarded the prestigious SAFA Award, highlighting her calibre as an artist.

‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ is a black comedy thriller that has been capturing attention and earning acclaim on the festival circuit. It embarks on a compelling journey through the Asian diaspora in the UK, delving into themes of identity and gender within the framework of an engrossing mystery. The Chicago South Asian International Film Festival has chosen to feature ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ as its Closing Night Film.

Honoured to receive the Award, Rasika Dugal said, “It's really an honour to be here today. The last time I came to Chicago was 12 years ago for the Chicago International Film Festival with a very independent film which we had shot over weekends or whenever we had money. It was the first time at that festival that my work was reviewed by critics. Fortunately, the reviews were glorious😀 and just reading those words about my work was so encouraging. So yes, Chicago has been very kind to me. I feel very fortunate that 12 years later, I am here again in the city for another festival with another independent film. I’m very proud that in my journey as an actor I get to continue to do films which bring me here while also getting opportunities to do more mainstream work that actors like me now have access to (thanks to the streaming services).It is because of festivals like these, that artists like me are encouraged. Thank you to CSAFF for their curation and for respecting and nurturing our work”

Meanwhile, she was recently, seen in horror series 'Adhura', which is directed by Ananya Banerjee and Gauravv K. Chawla, and written by Banerjee, the series is produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani, of Emmay Entertainment. The series features Ishwak Singh, Poojan Chhabra, Rijul Ray, Zoa Morani, Sahil Salathia, and Aru Krishansh Verma alongside Rasika Dugal, Shrenik Arora and Rahul Dev playing pivotal roles.

She will be seen in 'Mirzapur 3', 'Spike: Sports Drama.

Rasika also has 'Fairy Folk: Improv Comedy,' and 'Little Thomas: Dramedy' in her kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor