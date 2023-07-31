Rasika Dugal gets nostalgic as 'Lootcase' clocks 3

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 : As ‘Lootcase’ clocked three years, actor Rasika Dugal took a stroll down memory lane and shared stills from the film.

The movie marked a significant milestone in Rasika’s career as it was her first venture into the comedy genre, and it proved that there's nothing she can't do as an actor.

To mark this day, Rasika took to Instagram and penned a message.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvWS3dvoB9W/?

She wrote, “It's been 3 years since we stumbled upon the red suitcase! The box is still there but the money... “.

The reference to the iconic red suitcase from the film added a touch of nostalgia and humour to her post.

In ‘Lootcase,’ Rasika portrayed the role of a righteous homemaker who deeply cared for her family, and her heartwarming portrayal resonated with both audiences and critics. The film received widespread acclaim for its humor and entertaining narrative, making it one of the first in the comedy genre to garner such recognition during the pandemic and the rise of the OTT platforms.

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, "Lootcase" featured a talented ensemble cast, including Kunal Kemmu, Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey, Gajraj Rao and young actor Aryan Prajapati.

Meanwhile, she was recently, seen in horror series 'Adhura', which is directed by Ananya Banerjee and Gauravv K. Chawla, and written by Banerjee, the series is produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani, of Emmay Entertainment. The series features Ishwak Singh, Poojan Chhabra, Rijul Ray, Zoa Morani, Sahil Salathia, and Aru Krishansh Verma alongside Rasika Dugal, Shrenik Arora and Rahul Dev playing pivotal roles.

Apart from this, she will be seen in 'Mirzapur 3', 'Spike: Sports Drama,' Anshuman Jha's directorial 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli: Black Comedy Thriller'.

Rasika also has 'Fairy Folk: Improv Comedy,' and 'Little Thomas: Dramedy' in her kitty.

