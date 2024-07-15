Rasika Dugal on OTT: If it allows novelty, room for new players, I consider it a healthy space

Mumbai, July 15 Actress Rasika Dugal, who essays the role of Beena Tripathi in the hit streaming show 'Mirzapur', believes that the OTT medium currently shows healthy signs of progress.

Having worked in the OTT space for the past decade, Rasika has been a part of shows like ‘Permanent Roommates’, ‘Humorously Yours’, ‘P.O.W.- Bandi Yuddh Ke’, and ‘Delhi Crime’ and has witnessed the growth of the OTT platform.

Talking about the medium of OTT going in the right direction, Rasika told IANS: “I think there will be both good and bad. Everybody’s taste is different, and if there’s content that’s out of the box, there will also be content that fits the box. If a space continuously allows novelty and room for new players to come in, I consider it a healthy space.”

The actress feels “very encouraged” by the idea of how every few months there are talents which rule the roost for a couple of months.

“It allows them to shine and push the boundaries. New talents mean that the audience is looking forward to novelty,” she added.

Rashika also spoke about how a platform being ruled by a few players leads to a monopoly of what is being served to the audience.

“If a medium has just 5-6 players who keep recycling the same kind of content, it monopolises the medium, which curbs its development. In that aspect, OTT has managed to stay ahead of the curve so far,” she said.

‘Mirzapur’ streams on Prime Video.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor