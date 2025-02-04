Rasika Dugal opens up about her journey and growth with ‘Delhi Crime’ over 7 years

Mumbai, Feb 4 Actress Rasika Dugal recently opened up about how her role in the critically acclaimed series "Delhi Crime" has significantly contributed to both her professional and personal evolution over the past seven years.

Dugal shared how the show has not only shaped her career but also helped her grow as an artist and an individual, marking a transformative journey in the entertainment industry.

Rasika, who has been associated with the series since its inception, shared, “The show’s intensity always leaves a mark on me. Neeti is very close to my heart. We filmed the first season in January 2018, and we are now in 2025 as we film the third. It has been such an interesting experience to grow along with the character. It’s not often that one gets to have an experience like this as a performer. It is a rare show that helped me evolve over the past seven years.”

The actress is all set to reprise her role of IPS officer Neeti Singh in the third season of "Delhi Crime." On Monday, Netflix announced the return of "Delhi Crime for Season 3," featuring a challenging human trafficking case.

The announcement video begins with DIG Vartika and her team uncovering a truck filled with young girls, exposing a large-scale human trafficking ring operating in India. The operation is orchestrated by the ruthless trafficker Meena, played by Huma Qureshi. Vartika, along with her team members Neeti (Rasika Dugal) and Bhupi, follows a series of clues that unravel a sprawling trafficking network.

Speaking about the new season, the makers said in a statement, “We're thrilled to return with Season 3 of Delhi Crime. Madam Sir and her elite team face their most formidable challenge yet – an adversary who is brutal and ambitious. Building on the raw intensity that earned the series global acclaim, this season delves deeper into the moral complexities of modern India, where progress has a price and the line between victim and perpetrator sometimes blurs.”

