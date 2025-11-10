Rasika Dugal unravels the evolution fabric of her ‘Delhi Crime’ character

Mumbai, Nov 10 Actress Rasika Dugal, who essays the role of a police officer, Neeti Singh in the International Emmy-winning streaming show ‘Delhi Crime 3’, has spoken about the trajectory of her character in the show, and how far she has come in the 3rd season.

The actress spoke with IANS in the BKC area of Mumbai during the promotional campaign of the upcoming season of ‘Delhi Crime’. In the new season, her character has been promoted up the ranks. She is now an ACP as Shefali Shah’s lead character has been transferred to Assam.

Talking about the evolution of her character, Rasika told IANS, “I think Neeti is a much more confident officer this season. She has understood that she has to work from within the system, that dilemma, ‘Oh this is not what I thought, my idealism is being compromised’ and all of that are the kind of things that she is settled into, like all of us mature”.

She further mentioned, “So that is I think the confidence with which she is functioning as a police officer and also really sort of trying to come into her own as a woman in her personal life and making some very brave choices, so all of that is happening”.

‘Delhi Crime’ stars Shefali as Vartika Chaturvedi, a sharp police officer as she leads her team through intense investigations under immense public and political pressure. The series stands out for its realism, emotional depth, and portrayal of systemic challenges in India’s law enforcement. Praised globally for its sensitivity and authenticity, Delhi Crime won the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series, cementing its place as one of the most powerful Indian shows on Netflix.

The 3rd season of the show is set to drop on Netflix on November 13.

