Rasika Dugal: Women have an inherent sense of humor

Mumbai, Oct 11 Actress Rasika Dugal, who explored her lighter side in the black comedy ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’, said that there aren’t enough roles written for women in comedic material.

Rasika said that she always wanted to try out comedy.

“I’ve always wanted to explore comedy, and black comedy feels like the perfect space to do that. It allows me to find laughter even in unsettling spaces,” said the actress.

She pointed out that female-led comedic roles remain rare.

“There aren’t enough roles written for women in comedic material, especially where they are at the centre. Women have an inherent sense of humor — how else would we survive this patriarchal world!”

“Lord Curzon Ki Haveli” is directed by Anshuman Jha. It is shot entirely on a single lens. The film also stars Arjun Mathur, Tanmay Dhanania, and Paresh Pahuja in lead roles.

Shot entirely in the UK, the Hitchcockian chamber drama with an edgy, international appeal as it blends suspense, wit, and biting commentary about identity within the confines of a mysterious evening, was stuck with the Indian censors for over 6 months, as per a statement.

It follows a couple, Rohit and Sanya, who invite her friend Ira and her husband Basuki Nath over for drinks. Basuki soon goes berserk, convinced the hosts are hiding something in a trunk.

The film is produced by Golden Ratio Films and First Ray Films, and presented by MAX Marketing limited.

Talking about Rasika, the actress last month started shooting for the first schedule of the film adaptation of popular web series ‘Mirzapur’ in Mumbai.

A source close to Rasika, who plays the role of Beena Tripathi in the “Mirzapur” franchise, had shared: “Rasika has prepped for the role really well and slipped back into Beena’s world with ease. There’s a lot of anticipation to see the entire cast come together, but what’s exciting is how impactful her role is shaping up to be.”

The source added: “From everything we’ve seen so far, it feels like Beena Tripathi will bring something never seen before in the Mirzapur universe.”

The cast also includes Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi reprising their characters of Guddu Pandit and Kaleen Bhaiya.

As per ongoing chatter, actors Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan have also joined the cast of the film. However, their roles are currently underwraps.

