Rasika Dugal’s says her weekend at NYIFF was all about connecting with friends

Mumbai, June 25 Actress Rasika Dugal, who is known for ‘Mirzapur’, ‘Delhi Crime’, ‘Shekhar Home’ and others, is sharing her experience at the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF). The latest edition of the film festival was a heartfelt reunion of creative friendships and memorable stories.

Talking about the same, the actress said, “This festival was special because I got to spend time with and watch the work of so many friends. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ‘I Am Not an Actor’ and Sonali Bose’s ‘A Fly on the Wall”.

Both films were part of NYIFF’s diverse and emotionally rich programming this year, reflecting voices from across the Indian cinematic landscape.

She further mentioned, “Outside of the festival, (I) watched a screening of Monsoon Wedding at the beautiful Paris Theatre followed by a very spirited Q n A with Mira Nair. Some films really do stand the test of time and just get better with every viewing”.

It was a fitting nod to one of Indian cinema’s most iconic global crossovers. The actress described the overall vibe of her NYIFF weekend as deeply enriching.

She added, “It was a weekend full of connecting with friends, watching their work and celebrating cinema”.

Last month, the actress opened up about her experience navigating a month filled with unexpected cancellations, plans she hadn’t cancelled herself. In a candid and relatable reflection, Rasika had shared how she found herself spending more time alone, sitting on the couch, processing both the disappointments and unexpected joys that came with the sudden free time.

Describing this period of self-reflection as "introverting”, Rasika pondered a modern twist on the term. Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a series of candid shots where she is seen sitting on a coach and striking poses for the camera.

