Rasika, Mukul Chadda shot 25-minute takes without cuts for 'Fairy Folk'

Mumbai, Feb 28 Actor Mukul Chadda, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Fairy Folk' with his wife Rasika Dugal, has shared that he shot takes lasting as long as 25 minutes without any cuts for the film.

Mukul said that while working in this process he felt like he was back to his theatre days as on the stage, an actor has to take the full responsibility of taking the scene forward as there are no cuts and retakes while on stage.

Talking about the same, the actor said: "There were really long takes, some as long as 25 minutes! It felt like I was back doing theatre or an entirely improvised play."

The director of the film, Karan Gour, entrusted Mukul and co-star Rasika with the freedom to improvise scenes for extended durations without interrupting the flow.

Mukul further mentioned: “The liberty given by Karan Gour to explore our way through scenes without frequent cuts is very liberating for an actor. We also shot scenes in the same order as you will see them, and it really felt like a journey where we were living the lives of our characters and discovering them through the film. And I think there's something naturally instinctive and authentic that emerges out of an improvised process.”

‘Fairy Folk’, directed by Karan Gour, blends the elements of spontaneity and creativity to bring its narrative to life on the big screen.

The film is set to release in theatres on March 1.

