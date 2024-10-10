"Ratan Tata was, is, and will remain the priceless gem of our country": Rajpal Yadav

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 : Actor-comedian Rajpal Yadav on Thursday paid his respects to veteran industrialist Ratan Tata, who passed away on Wednesday night. Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, died at the age of 86 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

Speaking to ANI, Rajpal Yadav expressed his admiration for Ratan Tata, recalling how the industrialist had been an inspiration to him since childhood. He shared his feelings about Tata's impact, calling him a "Bharat Ratna" in his eyes.

"He is the Tata of the entire world and he was, is and will remain the priceless gem of our country. He was Bharat Ratna for us since our childhood, he will remain like that," Yadav said.

Actor Aamir Khan and his ex-wife, director-screenwriter Kiran Rao, also paid their respects to veteran industrialist Ratan Tata, who passed away on Wednesday night.

Speaking to the media, Aamir Khan expressed his sorrow and spoke on Tata's immense contribution to the country.

"It is a sad day for the country. The contribution of Ratan Tata to the country is priceless. We will all miss him a lot," the actor said.

Kiran Rao, while speaking to ANI, also shared her thoughts saying, "It is a sad day today. He was a very good person. It is really sad that he is no more. He has done a lot for the country."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday night that the last rites will be performed with full state honours. Tata's mortal remains will be kept at the lawns of south Mumbai's National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) from 10 am to 4 pm for the public to pay their respects, he said.

Earlier, the mortal remains of Ratan Tata embarked on its final journey to the Prayer Hall at the Worli Crematorium, Dr E Moses Road, Worli for the final rites.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the last rituals of the veteran industrialist on behalf of the Government of India.

Union Ministers Amit Shah and Piyush Goyal, Maharashtra Chief Minster Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis were among those who arrived at the crematorium to attend the last rites.

Moreover, union minister Piyush Goyal offered his condolences on the demise of Ratan Tata and said that the nation has not only lost a "legend", but a true nationalist, son of the soil, who believed in the Bharat story.

"This is one of the most tragic days for the country. We have not only lost a legend, a true nationalist, son of the soil who believed in the Bharat story. Passionate about his work, simple in his lifestyle, rich in his values, and yet so humble. Last week, when I was in New York at a Taj Hotel, the lady who was running the lift was very proudly telling me that I am a friend of Ratan Tata and he had invited me to visit India. I visited India for 1 week as a guest of Ratan Tata. That was the character of Ratan Tata," Goyal said.

According to an official statement from Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office, the state government has declared one day of mourning in respect of Ratan Tata.

Ratan Tata, born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, was the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India. He was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. Then he was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.

He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.

