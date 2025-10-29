Rati Pandey performs Chhath Puja with proper rituals, shares glimpse of her traditional celebration

Mumbai, Oct 29 Television actress Rati Pandey took to social media to share glimpses of her Chhath Puja celebrations.

Dressed in ethnic attire, the ‘Miley Jab Hum Tum’ actress was seen performing the rituals with complete sincerity, offering prayers and observing the festival with grace and faith. Taking to Instagram, Rati shared a video from her Chhath Puja celebrations, offering a glimpse into how she observed the auspicious festival. In the clip, the actress was seen preparing Thekua — the traditional prasad made especially for Chhath Puja. The actress is also seen lighting diyas, performing the puja, and taking part in other customary rituals with devotion and grace.

Sharing the video, the ‘Hitler Didi’ actress wrote, “Aap sabhi ko “Chatth puja”ki hardik shubh kamnayein Day 1 sunset puja #sunsetpuja #chatthpuja2025 #ratipandey #patna #festival #instareels #gratitude.”

For the unversed, Rati Pandey hails from a Hindu Brahmin family. She spent the first seven years of her life in Assam before her family relocated to Patna, Bihar, where she was raised. Deeply connected to her roots, Rati celebrates Chhath Puja every year with utmost devotion and sincerity, continuing to honour the traditions she grew up with.

Talking about Pandey’s work front, she began her journey in the entertainment industry as a contestant on the reality show “Zee Cinestars Ki Khoj” in 2006. Over the years, she has showcased her versatility across various genres, appearing in popular shows like Sony TV’s crime thriller “C.I.D” and Sahara One’s horror anthology “Raat Hone Ko Hai.”

She gained recognition for her role as Prarthna Thakral in “Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai,” but it was her portrayal of Nupur in the 2008 youth drama “Miley Jab Hum Tum” — alongside Mohit Sehgal, Sanaya Irani, and Arjun Bijlani — that brought her widespread fame. Rati has also been part of several reality and comedy shows, including “Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan,” “Comedy Circus,” and “Box Cricket League 1.”

Most recently, she was seen playing Devi Chhaya in “Jai Hanuman – Sankat Mochan Naam Tiharo” on Dangal TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor