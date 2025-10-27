Ratna Pathak Shah aka Maya from Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai urges fans to bid farewell to late Satish Shah with a smile

Mumbai, Oct 27 Bollywood veteran Satish Shah passed away on the 15th of October, leaving fans in a state of shock.

A lot of people from the film fraternity marked their presence at the actor’s funeral to pay their last respects. Satish Shah’s co-stars from his superhit show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai also came to the funeral.

Bollywood veteran Ratna Pathak Shah, who essayed the role of Satish Shah’s onscreen wife, Maya, in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, was also seen paying her last respects to the actor. Talking to IANS, Ratna Pathak Shah urged everybody to remember the legendary actor not with tears but with a smile. “With laughter and smiles, send him off with smiles,” said Ratna while talking to IANS.

“Enough of crying and being sad. Please bid him farewell with a smile and love,” she added. Actor Rajesh Kumar, who essayed the role of Rosesh, Satish Shah's son in the show, was seen in tears. Talking to IANS, with folded hands, he said, “What do I say? There are so many memories of the last 21 years. I have lost my father today. I am feeling very heavy.”

The funeral saw actors Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan, Deven Bhojani and creators Atish Kapadia, JD Majethia, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Tiku Talsania, and Farah Khan bid farewell to Satish Shah on Sunday as the late actor’s mortal remains were cremated in Mumbai. For the uninitiated, the actor passed away on Saturday due to kidney failure, as per reports.

As the funeral pyre burnt, the team of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai bid the most heartfelt goodbye to their beloved Indravadan.

The entire group were seen singing the title song of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai as they fought back tears and bid the veteran actor goodbye one final time.

