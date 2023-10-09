Ratna Pathak Shah shares experience working with Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi in 'Dhak Dhak'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 : Veteran actor Ratna Pathak Shah will be seen in a fun element in 'Dhak Dhak', which also stars Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Helmed by Tarun Dudeja, 'Dhak Dhak' brings a bunch of four women, all different from each other, daring to ride bikes to world's highest motorable road, the Khardungla Pass.

Speaking to ANI, Ratna Pathak Shah opened up about her experience working with the young cast.

"I love working with youth. They bring new ideas to the table with a distinctive style of their own. They focus on the future...In 'Dhak Dhak, I got to learn so much from all the young artistes," she said.

Dia also expressed excitement about the film.

"It's a beautiful film about four different women who set out on an extraordinary journey to the highest motorable road in the world. They develop a deep bond along the way and discover themselves during the journey . We formed a beautiful relationship with each other on and off screen," Dia shared.

Dhak Dhak is produced by Viacom18 Studios, in collaboration with Taapsee Pannu and Pranjal Khandhdiya's Outsider Films, in association with BLM Pictures. Directed by Tarun Dudeja and co-written by Parijat Joshi and Tarun Dudeja, the film is set to hit theatres on October 13, 2023.

