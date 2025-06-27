Ratnagiri: Two-Wheelers Set Ablaze by Unidentified Persons in Pethkilla at Midnight; Locals Gripped by Fear

In Ratnagiri, a major commotion erupted on Friday morning after three vehicles were set ablaze by unknown individuals in Pethkilla, Bhatkarwada area. All three vehicles were completely destroyed in the fire. Upon receiving information about the incident, District Police Superintendent Nitin Bagate personally visited the site to conduct an inspection.

It is reported that the three vehicles were set on fire between 12:30 AM on Thursday night and 4:30 AM on Friday morning. Citizens tried to control the fire, but within a few minutes, all three vehicles were reduced to ashes. The city police were informed about the incident immediately.

The police arrived at the scene and completed the formalities of the investigation. District Police Superintendent Bagate himself inspected the site. However, the reason behind the arson is still unclear. Superintendent Bagate assured that the accused involved in setting the vehicles on fire will be arrested soon.

