Raveena clicks pictures with fan who scared ‘the living daylights out of’ her

Mumbai, Sep 15 Actress Raveena Tandon, who had earlier revealed that she panicked after a fan reached out to her in London for selfies, said that she found the person, who “scared the living daylights out of” her and clicked pictures with him.

On Friday, Raveena shared a note on social media describing how she "panicked" fearing for her life in London when a few men approached her when she was walking around alone. However, she had apologised and said that she didn't intend to offend anyone.

The actress on Sunday shared a string of pictures among, which was a picture with the fan. She said that she found him through social media and fulfilled the promise.

“Just the days when I’m a starship, ready to fly…. When one walks free, dress up time, event ready, then ofcourse not without my reema @reemapandit,” she wrote.

The actress added: “Then the star for the week #bhavpatel , who scared the living day lights out of me and I found him through social media reached out, and fulfilled my promise of taking a picture with and he got me the yummiest chocolates to eat! #londondiaries.”

Raveena had put out a post, where she mentioned that in London, she was walking by and a few men approached her.

“I anyway have heard not such great things about the crime situation here, so I withdrew a bit when they asked if I was who I am, and my first instinct was to say no and walk away even faster as I was alone , they just wanted a picture I guess, and I most of the time oblige, but after the incident that happened in bandra a few months ago, has left me a bit nervous and traumatised, so when I’m with people I am ok , but alone I still get a bit nervous these days.”

She regretted that she couldn’t give the photos to the “innocent fans” but she “panicked”.

“And walked away fast and just asked a security guy for help. I have felt really bad after this incident, and would want to apologise to them through this medium if they are reading, that it was not my intention to offend. I’m really sorry,” she wrote.

“Hope I can meet you again and click a picture with you maybe . I try my best to be accessible and normal , but I fail at times . So sorry guys . I hope you are reading this and know that, I shouldn’t have panicked .”

After the fan reached out to the actress, Raveena wrote: "Yes Bhavin, am glad I found you ! Bro. I’m really sorry for that day. I panicked . Thank you for getting in touch with reema, will surely meet you here in london and take a picture together too..”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor