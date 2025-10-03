Raveena, daughter Rasha make their first-ever brand debut together as they launch Reliance Jewels' new festive collection

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 : Amid the ongoing festive season, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani have come on board as the brand ambassadors of Reliance Jewels.

The mother-daughter duo embodies the perfect blend of legacy and modernity, symbolizing the evolving relationships Indians share with their jewellery. Their association with Reliance Jewels celebrates how jewellery transcends generations - keeping heirlooms close to the heart while embracing contemporary designs for today's lifestyles.

Kickstarting Reliance Jewels' festive collection, Gayatri Yadav, Group CMO, Reliance Industries Ltd, said, "We Indians have always shared a deep emotional bond with gold - it marks our traditions, milestones, and sense of identity. Yet, as styles evolve, many pieces no longer match our self-expression. Our New Diwali Collection celebrates this evolution by blending timeless traditions with contemporary tastes. With Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha as the faces of this campaign, we connect with two generations of consumers, inspiring families to refresh their jewellery wardrobes with designs that honour heritage while embracing modern style."

The new festive collection draws inspiration from Diwali-specific elements. It features Laxmi-inspired motifs, Rangoli, lanterns, diyas, marigolds, lotus florals, and peacocks, beautifully crafted in gold and diamonds. The collection includes elegant earrings, chokers, long necklaces, bangles, and ringsdesigned for Diwali, Dhanteras, weddings, and festive occasions.

Sharing her excitement, Raveena Tandon said, "I am delighted to begin my journey with Reliance Jewels launching their festive collection. Festivals are about joy and togetherness, and this collection captures that beautifullyblending tradition with a modern outlook."

Adding her perspective, Rasha Thadani said, "I believe jewellery should reflect who you are, no matter the occasion. This collection lets me express my personality while beautifully embracing the festive spirit. Each piece feels like an extension of me, celebrating individuality and style with a festive charm."

This Diwali, Reliance Jewels offers a 100% Old Gold Exchange Value, enabling customers to unlock the full value of their old jewellery and upgrade their collections with new designs. Customers can also enjoy festive offers of up to 45 per cent off on gold jewellery making charges and up to 35 per cent off on diamond value and making charges, valid till 2nd November, 2025.

The new festive collection is now available across 140+ Reliance Jewels showrooms nationwide.

