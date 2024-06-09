Raveena Tandon attends oath ceremony of PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi [India], June 9 : Actor Raveena Tandon attended the oath ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

The ace actor looked elegant and stunning as she graced the ceremony.

Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister of India for his third successive term on Sunday at an impressive ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan which is being attended by leaders from India's neighbourhood and Indian Ocean region.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Narendra Modi, followed by other members of his team of ministers.

PM Modi was seen wearing a full-sleeved white kurta with churidar and blue half jacket.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA secured 293 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. BJP won 240 seats on its own. In the 543-strong lower house of the Indian parliament, 272 is the minimum majority figure.

Notably, PM Modi is the second Indian leader to win a third term after founding prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

