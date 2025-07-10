Raveena Tandon calls Dulhe Raja with Govinda 'Fun Fun & more Fun' as the film turns 27

Mumbai, July 10 Popular Bollywood pair of the 90s, Raveena Tandon and Govinda delivered a memorable film in the form of "Dulhe Raja" which released in the cinema halls 27 years ago today.

Celebrating the special milestone, Raveena dropped a couple of pictures from the laughter ride, followed by a more recent picture with her 'Dulhe Raja' co-star.

"27 years of Dulhe Raja!!!! Fun Fun and more Fun! Miss Harmeshji, Kader bhai and all@those who were there in this incredible film!," she wrote in the caption.

Made under the direction of Harmesh Malhotra, "Dulhe Raja" has been written by Rajeev Kaul.

Backed by Harmesh Malhotra, the project features Govinda, Raveena, and Kader Khan in the lead with Johnny Lever, Prem Chopra, Asrani, Dinesh Hingoo, Viju Khote, Manmauji, Guddi Maruti, Sudhir, Veeru Krishnan, Ghanashyam Rohera, Anjana Mumtaz, Rana Jung Bahadur and Anil Nagrath in crucial roles, along with others.

Shifting our focus to the technical crew of the drama, "Dulhe Raja" has Shyam Rao Shiposkar as the cinematographer, Govind Dalwadi as the editor, and Anand–Milind as the music composer.

"Dulhe Raja" talks about a poor young man Raja (Played by Govinda) who opens a fast foot restaurant right opposite a five-star hotel run by businessman Singhania (Played by Kader Khan), earning his wrath. Despite using all his influence to remove Raja, he fails to do so. Things get worse as Singhanisa's daughter Kiran (Played by Raveena) expresses her wish to marry Raja.

In another update, back in June, Raveena was honoured by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for her contributions to various social and environmental causes. The 'Maatr' actress was facilitated by the CM during World Environment Day this year.

Taking to her IG, she wrote, “Honoured for my work towards the Environment, from the hands of the honourable chief minister @devendra_fadnavis ji. On #environmentday And Birthday babies dinner , @reshma_thadani , #chayamalaney #5thjune and to make my day even better, one little rescued baby kitty got adopted. thank you @petaindia for fostering her till we got a home.”

