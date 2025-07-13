Raveena Tandon celebrates 24 years of her supernatural thriller ‘Aks’ with Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai, July 13 Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, on Sunday, marked 24 years of her supernatural thriller “Aks,” which also starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

The film, known for its intense storytelling and experimental style, was released on 13 July 2001. Taking to Instagram, Tandon shared a couple of her photos from the movie and captioned it, “24 years of this magnificent film! @rakeyshommehra @amitabhbachchan ji @bajpayee.manoj.”

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, “Aks” also featured Manoj Bajpayee, Vineet Kumar, Tanvi Azmi, and Vijay Raaz. In the movie, Amitabh played the role of Inspector Manu Verma, Raveena portrayed Neeta, and Bajpayee took on the role of Raghavan Ghatge. “Aks” was a supernatural thriller that centered on the intense conflict between Inspector Manu Verma and a mysterious killer named Raghavan.

A few days ago, Raveena Tandon marked 27 years of her comedy film “Dulhe Raja.” Sharing photos featuring her with Govinda, the actress wrote, “27 years of Dulhe Raja!!!! Fun Fun and more Fun! Miss Harmeshji , Kader bhai and all@those who were there in this incredible film!.”

In the images, both actors were seen flashing their radiant smiles as they posed together for the camera.

Directed by Harmesh Malhotra, "Dulhe Raja" also starred Kader Khan in the lead with Johnny Lever, Prem Chopra, Asrani, Dinesh Hingoo, Viju Khote, Manmauji, Guddi Maruti, Sudhir, Veeru Krishnan, Ghanashyam Rohera, Anjana Mumtaz, Rana Jung Bahadur, and Anil Nagrath in crucial roles, along with others.

Meanwhile, after taking a break from films, Raveena Tandon made a comeback with the thriller “Maatr.” She later appeared in the web series “Aranyak” and played a key role in “K.G.F: Chapter 2.” Most recently, she was seen sharing the screen with Sanjay Dutt in the film “Ghudchadi.” The movie premiered on JioCinema and also featured Parth Samthaan, Khushalii Kumar, and veteran actress Aruna Irani.

