Raveena Tandon celebrates Karwa Chauth, posts special message for her fans

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India, October 20 : As Karwa Chauth is being celebrated today, Bollywood stars are joining the festivities with full excitement.

B'town's beloved actress, Raveena Tandon, on Sunday, took to Instagram to treat fans with a series of pictures, dressed in a gorgeous Anarkali suit.

Along with the pictures, Raveena shared her feelings about the festival and mentioned how Karwa Chauth is a time to celebrate love, togetherness, and pray for the well-being of loved ones. She also spoke about how she fasts not just for tradition, but for the health and happiness of the people she loves.

"Festive season vibes . ptiN prti krvaa cauthsy shubhaashyaaH! tv aayuH vRddhim anubhvaami / sdaa saubhaagyvtii bhvaa / A lovely day to celebrate love and our families with our friends , and a winding up with a virtual fast breaking. I fast and pray not only for an unseen god, but also for the living souls that make my life complete, with love and laughter, for their health and happiness forever. Hope you all had a great karwachauth and a greater year ahead!," read her long caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DBVj_ScSawo/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Karwa Chauth is one of the most important festivals celebrated mainly by Hindu married women in India. It is the celebration of marriage, wherein the wife fasts the entire day for a long and healthy life for her husband.

The married women follow the 'nirjala' fast without food and water, and the moon plays vital role in fasting. Women can break their fast after the sighting of the 'chandrama'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor