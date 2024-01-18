Raveena Tandon decodes her role Indrani Kothari: 'She is absolute diva'

Mumbai, Jan 18 Actress Raveena Tandon has decoded her character Indrani Kothari in the upcoming show ‘Karmma Calling’, and called it an absolute diva.

With this show, audience will witness Raveena in an unseen avatar.

Talking about the same, Raveena said: “Indrani Kothari is an absolute diva. She thrives on power and love for her family and can go to any lengths to protect them. Glamorous on the outside, she is soft-hearted and has a mysterious aspect to her personality.”

“She is flawed in her own ways and this makes her character more layered and challenging to play. Indrani goes through an array of emotions which showcase her vulnerabilities on one side and her idea to be in a position of power on the other,” shared Raveena.

The actress added: “This is something I have never done before and I am looking forward to audience reactions.”

Produced by R.A.T films, adapted for India and directed by Ruchi Narain, the series is helmed by Raveena, Namrata Sheth, Varun Sood along with Gaurav Sharma, Waluscha D’souza, Amy Aela, Viraf Patel, Piyush Khati in pivotal roles.

‘Karmma Calling’ will stream from January 26, on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor