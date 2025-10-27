Raveena Tandon drops fun glimpses from her 'birthday surprise lunches & dinners'

Mumbai Oct 27 Actress Raveena Tandon celebrated her 53rd birthday on Sunday and was treated with some fun 'birthday surprise lunches and dinners' as part of her special day.

The 'Mohra' actress took to her official Insta and posted a couple of photographs and videos from her birthday celebration with her loved ones.

In one of the clips, Raveena was seen cutting her birthday cake, while in the other, she and her friends were heard praising one another. The 'KGF: Chapter 2' actress also posed for a couple of fun clicks with her girl gang. Raveena was also accompanied by her son, Ranbir Thadani, during the cake-cutting ceremony.

"Birthday surprise lunches and dinners (Red heart, cake, Champagne, wine glassesm and fireworks emojis) #friendslikefamily(red heart emojis) #friendsforever (red heart emoji) (sic)," Raveena captioned the post.

Marking her mother's birthday, Raveena's daughter Rasha Thadani decided to honor her illustrious career and timeless style, calling her the ‘original trendsetter’ and a constant source of inspiration.

She took to social media and treated the netizens with a string of throwback pictures of Raveena from her early film career and iconic magazine shoots. The last click of the post had Raveena posing lovingly with young Rasha.

Wishing her mother, the 'Azaad' actress penned, "Happy birthday to the icon that is my mama — timeless, fearless, radiant. The original trendsetter- beauty, wit, and strength. My hero!! no one like you.(sic).”

In July, Rasha paid a tribute to her mother during the Zee Cine Awards 2025.

Calling it a moment she will cherish forever, Rasha said, “To the world, these songs are iconic moments in Indian cinema. But for me, each one carries a legacy that shaped who I am, especially ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’. Growing up, I saw firsthand the admiration my mother inspired—it’s not just a song; it’s a memory, a symbol of her impact on screen and in my life.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor