Raveena Tandon flaunts her Karwa Chauth mehendi, gives it some 'fam' touch

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 : Like every year, Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon is celebrating Karwa Chauth with traditional fervour and joy. The actor, known for her deep-rooted cultural values and vibrant festive spirit, shared glimpses of her mehendi adorned with a heartfelt family tribute.

Raveena also participated in the traditional mehendi ritual and chose to make it extra special this year by paying homage to her loved ones. She got the names of her parents, husband and children beautifully inscribed in her henna design, giving her Karwa Chauth celebrations an emotional and personal touch.

Flaunting her Karwa Chauth mehendi, the actor took to Instagram to post a series of pictures showcasing her henna design.

Raveena has been happily married to noted film exhibitor Anil Thadani since February 2024. The two are parents to their daughter, Rasha, and son, Ranbir. Raveena also has adopted daughters, Pooja and Chaya.

Every year, Raveena Tandon visits Anil Kapoor's residence for the Karwa Chauth puja, where the Nayak actor's wife, Sunita Kapoor, hosts the grand celebrations. This time, too, Raveena is expected to celebrate Karwa Chauth with all the B-town ladies at Kapoor's mansion.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena is also set to star in the comedy-drama 'Welcome 3', a part of the popular 'Welcome' franchise.

The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, and Paresh Rawal.

