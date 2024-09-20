Raveena Tandon gives peek into her London diaries with family & friends

Mumbai, Sep 20 Actress Raveena Tandon has shared heartwarming glimpses from her recent trip to London, UK, capturing special moments with family and friends, including fellow actor Sanjay Kapoor.

Her delightful posts showcase not just the stunning sights of the city, but also the joy of togetherness and the bonds that made her holiday unforgettable.

Taking to Instagram, Raveena, who has 8.5 million followers, shared a stunning array of photos from her London adventures. In the snaps, she looks absolutely gorgeous in a crisp white shirt paired with a green skirt, complemented by a subtle makeup look.

Joining her are her children, daughter Rasha and son Ranbirvardhan, with Rasha turning heads in a chic little black dress and stylish black coat. The joyful moments are further highlighted by the presence of actor Sanjay Kapoor and his son Jahaan, making it a memorable outing filled with family and friendship.

The post is captioned as: “Just Be….. #londondiaries #friendslikefamily”.

On the personal front, the ‘Aks’ fame actress is married to the film distributor Anil Thadani. The 51-year-old actress had adopted Pooja and Chhaya, as a single mother in 1995.

Raveena, who is the daughter of late director Ravi Tandon, had made her acting debut in the 1991 action film ‘Patthar Ke Phool’. She has then featured in hit movies like ‘Dilwale’, ‘Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi’, ‘Ziddi’, ‘Laadla’, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, ‘Dulhe Raja’, and ‘Anari No.1’.

In recent years, she has starred in Kannada film ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, which was written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films. It starred an ensemble cast of Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, among others.

She also starred in legal drama film ‘Patna Shuklla’, directed by Vivek Budakoti, and produced by Arbaaz Khan. It stars Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Satish Kaushik, Anushka Kaushik, Jatin Goswami and others in pivotal roles.

It is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Raveena next has ‘Welcome to the Jungle’, and ‘Ghudchadi’ in the kitty.

