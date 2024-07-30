Raveena Tandon grooves with Aruna Irani at song launch of Sukhbir's 'Punjabi Munde' from 'Ghudchadi'

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], July 30 : Sukhbir's song 'Punjabi Munde' from 'Ghudchadi' was launched in Mumbai at a grand musical event on Tuesday.

From Raveena Tandon to Parth Samthaan, 'Ghudchadi' team enjoyed to the fullest during the launch. Several videos surfaced online in which the cast can be seen grooving to the beats of Sukhbir's song.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C-DQjuHo1Hv/?hl=en

Raveena shook a leg with veteran actress Aruna Irani. Khushalii Kumar, too, attended the launch and danced her heart out.

Director Binnoy K. Gandhi and Producer Nidhi Dutta were also present.

The live performances by the star cast, along with Sukhbir and Ganesh Acharya's choreography, left the audience thrilled.

A few days ago, the makers released the trailer, which unveils Parth Samthaan and Khushalii Kumar's characters fall deeply in love and decide to tie the knot. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt's character, who is the father of Parth Samthaan's character Chirag in the movie, reunites serendipitously with his long-lost love, played by Raveena Tandon, who happens to be Khushalii's mother in the storyline.

This unexpected twist throws their lives into turmoil, as both generations eagerly rush towards marriage, creating a complex web of emotions and challenges with seemingly no easy resolution in sight.

The vibrant and eventful trailer of the film promises a blend of commercial entertainment with its mix of song, dance, drama, and heartfelt moments.

Audiences can anticipate a rollercoaster ride of emotions as the story navigates the humorous and poignant dynamics between the intertwined lives of these characters.

Moreover, the reunion of Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt on screen after many years adds an extra layer of nostalgia and anticipation for fans of both actors.

In a statement, director Binnoy K Gandhi expressed his enthusiasm for the project, saying, "Bringing 'Ghudchadi' to life with an exceptional star cast like Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Khushalii Kumar, Parth, and Aruna ji has been a truly rewarding experience. This trailer captures the essence of the film, projecting it as an ultimate family entertainer with laughter, love, delightful chaos, and a strong message that resonates deeply."

Producer Nidhi Dutta shared her excitement about the film's release, emphasizing its appeal as a multigenerational family film."We are thrilled to finally share the trailer of 'Ghudchadi'. This film is close to our hearts, reminiscent of the emotional depth and family fun seen in classics of the past. The chemistry between the cast is magical, and we believe audiences will fall in love with the story just as we have," Dutta remarked.

'Ghudchadi', produced by Nidhi Dutta and Binnoy K Gandhi is set to release on JioCinema Premium on August 9. Music is created under label T-Series.

