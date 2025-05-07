Raveena Tandon hails Operation Sindoor: India targets terror, not innocents

Mumbai, May 7 Actress Raveena Tandon has voiced strong support for Operation Sindoor, praising India’s focused and restrained military response aimed solely at dismantling terror infrastructure.

Emphasizing that the country’s actions were defensive and not directed at civilians, Tandon hailed the operation as a clear message against terrorism while lauding the patience and courage of the armed forces and the Indian people. In a powerful social media note, the ‘Mohra’ actress addressed the continued threat of proxy wars and terror activities sponsored by hostile forces, emphasizing the immense toll these have taken on innocent lives over the years.

Raveena shared a note that read, “Bharat has always stood for peace and righteousness, Yet, for decades we have endured a proxy war, sponsored by hostile forces--costing countless innocent lives. Despite offering peace through many initiatives and talks. The world must now act against terror factories. India’s actions are well thought of, defensive, focus solely on eliminating terror threats-not civilians.”

“Our soldiers and our people have shown immense patience and courage. I stand firmly with my nation, our armed forces, our leadership and our people. May shri Ram guide us to destroy evil, never the innocent. Jai Bhawani, Jai Parvati Pataye Har Har Mahadev! Jai Hind. India’s first,” the actress added.

Raveena Tandon’s heartfelt message joins a chorus of voices from the film and television industry applauding the bravery and precision of India's recent operations in defense of national security.

Prominent figures from the film and television industries took to social media to salute the courage, precision, and professionalism of the Indian armed forces. Celebrities such as Ajay Devgn, Chiranjeevi Konidela, Nimrat Kaur, Riteish Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood, Anupam Kher, and Vidya Balan were among the many who expressed heartfelt tributes and support for the operation.

Carried out in the early hours of May 7, the Indian Air Force launched a series of targeted strikes on terrorist locations within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Notably, these attacks were executed without breaching Pakistan’s airspace, catching their military off guard. In a statement aimed at maintaining diplomatic balance, the Ministry of Defence confirmed that no Pakistani military facilities were involved in the strikes, underlining the operation’s careful planning and singular focus on combating terrorism.

