Raveena Tandon poses with SS Rajamouli at Padma Awards 2023

New Delhi [India], April 5 : Actor Raveena Tandon, on Wednesday, was awarded the fourth highest civilian award, Padma Shri, by President Draupadi Murmu at a gilded ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Taking to Instagram, Raveena shared a string of pictures from this memorable day which she captioned, "A day of love and celebrations #padmashri #23."

In the first few pictures, the 'KGF 2' actor could be seen posing with her family members at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In one of the pics, she could be seen posing with the 'RRR' director SS Rajamouli along with her kids and husband l Thad.

In the last two pictures, she could be seen receiving her Padma Shri award from President Murmu.

Soon after she dropped the snaps, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts, fire emoticons and congratulated the 'Dulhe Raja' actor.

"Such a proud day," a user wrote.

Another user commented, "Congratulations mam."

"Proud moment for you nd we all your fans," a fan commented.

Expressing her gratitude on being picked for the top honour, Tandon earlier said, "Honoured and grateful. Thank you so much, Government of India, for acknowledging my contributions, my life, my passion and purpose cinema and the arts, that allowed me to contribute, not only to the film industry, but beyond. I thank all those who guided me through this journey of Art and Craft of Cinema all those who held my hand through it, and all those who watched me from their place above. I owe this to my father."

Tandon emerged as an A-lister in Bollywood with blockbusters such as 'Mohra', 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', 'Satta', 'Shool', and many more.

She received a lot of appreciation for her performance in the pan-India blockbuster 'KGF 2'.

Earlier, in January, the Central government announced a total of 106 Padma Awards across categories. The categories included art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service, among others.

On the work front, Raveena will be next seen in an upcoming romantic-comedy film 'Ghudchadi' alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthan and Khushali Kumar.

Apart from that, she also has 'Patna Shukla' in his kitty.

