Raveena Tandon shares 'birthday dump' of her photos

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 : Actor Raveena Tandon turned a year older on October 26.

She took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses from her birthday on Friday.

Raveena wrote in the caption, " A Happy Birthday dump! Couldn't have been more perfect!"

In the first picture, she can be seen wearing a camouflage shirt and a matching headgear with the initials 'RT' inscribed on it.

In the other video, she can be seen cutting the cake for her birthday while her daughter Rasha and other friends perform a birthday song for her.

The other image showcased a close-up of a birthday cake, followed by another selfie of the actor in a white hoodie.

The actor also went to a temple to seek blessings on her special day.

The other video showcased the actor touring the park on their jungle safari.

Raveena is known for her roles in 'Mohra', 'Laadla', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', 'Dulhe Raja', 'Anari No.1', 'Ghulam-E-Mustafa', 'Shool', 'Patthar Ke Phool', among others.

Raveena will be seen in a forthcoming romantic-comedy film 'Ghudchadi' alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthan, and Khushali Kumar in the upcoming months.

Apart from that, she also has 'Patna Shukla' in his kitty.

Her daughter Rasha, on the other hand, will make her Bollywood debut alongside Aaman Devgan in Abhishek Kapoor's next film. The film is slated to release on February 9, 2024. The film is not titled yet and it's produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor