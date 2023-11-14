Raveena Tandon shares 'Diwali dump' of her photos

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 : Actor Raveena Tandon celebrated Diwali with her family and her industry friends.

Raveena took to Instagram to share photos from her Diwali dump. She captioned the post, " And the celebrations continue.... A walk with Mahadev, my friendly neighbour #mrs.anwar , my two princesses , Deepavali (Deepa,(lamps) and valli( in a row ) and the party with friends like family."

In the first picture, Raveena can be seen taking a selfie with actor Sushmita Sen. The two wore yellow and gold traditional outfits with statement jewellery.

In the second picture, Raveena posed her kids Rasha Thadani and Ranbir Thadani. Actor Govinda along with his family can also be seen in the picture.

Raveena also shared glimpses of her Diwali puja as well as the decor at her home in other pictures.

Raveena is known for her roles in 'Mohra', 'Laadla', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', 'Dulhe Raja', 'Anari No.1', 'Ghulam-E-Mustafa', 'Shool', 'Patthar Ke Phool', among others.

The 'Laadla' actor will be seen in a forthcoming romantic-comedy film 'Ghudchadi' alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthan, and Khushali Kumar in the upcoming months.

Apart from that, she also has 'Patna Shukla' in his kitty.

Her daughter Rasha, on the other hand, will make her Bollywood debut alongside Aaman Devgan in Abhishek Kapoor's next film. The film is slated to release on February 9, 2024. The film is not titled yet and it's produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor.

Sushmita, on the other hand, is receiving praise for her performance in 'Aarya 3'.

In the series, Sushmita plays a tough woman, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime. The first season was even nominated for the 'Best Drama' series at the International Emmy Awards.

Created and co-directed by Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India, 'Aarya 3' is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from November 3.

