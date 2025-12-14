Raveena Tandon shares moments from her serene visit to Babulnath temple

Mumbai, Dec 14 Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, on Sunday, took to social media to share glimpses from her visit to the iconic Babulnath Temple in Mumbai.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Mohra’ actress shared a series of photos, offering a peek into her serene and spiritual outing. Alongside it, she simply wrote, “Sunday early mornings be like!.” The first candid image shows Raveena with a tilak on her forehead, posing with her friend in the car. Other photos feature the actress striking poses with her girl gang. The carousel of photos also includes Raveena’s candid moments and snapshots of the temple.

Back in January, Raveena Tandon embarked on a remarkable spiritual journey, visiting all 12 Jyotirlingas across India alongside her daughter, Rasha Thadani. The actress shared photos from temples including Kedarnath, Mahakaleshwar, and Rameswaram on social media. Her pilgrimage, which took her from Uttarakhand to Tamil Nadu, concluded in Gujarat with a visit to the final Nageshwar Jyotirlinga.

Rasha shared photos from their visit on Instagram with the caption, “Nageshwar, my 12th Jyotirling, and Dwarkadhish. Feeling blessed and thankful Har Har Mahade.” Interestingly, before making her debut with “Azaad,” Rasha had already visited 11 Jyotirlingas across India.

Raveena and Rasha are often seen visiting religious places together, reflecting their strong spiritual inclination and shared faith.

On the professional front, the ‘Patna Shukla’ actress was last seen on the big screen in “Ghudchadi,” directed by Binoy Gandhi. The film featured an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan, Khushalii Kumar and Aruna Irani.

In the digital space, Raveena most recently appeared in “Karmma Calling,” which also starred Namrata Sheth, Varun Sood and Vikramjeet Virk. The series is the Indian adaptation of Mike Kelley’s Revenge, with its storyline drawing inspiration from Alexandre Dumas’ 1844 novel “The Count of Monte Cristo.”

Looking ahead, Raveena will next be seen in the film which is tentatively titled Suriya 46. The action thriller features Suriya and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles. The film was officially announced in April 2025 and marks Suriya’s 46th project as a lead actor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor