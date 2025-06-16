Raveena Tandon speaks of ‘new beginnings and rising again’ after Air India plane crash

Mumbai, June 16 Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, on Monday, took to social media to share a heartfelt post after boarding an Air India flight.

Sharing photos from inside the aircraft, she described the experience as a “new beginning” — a step toward rising again, even in the face of deep loss. In her post, the actress noted how the silent passengers and smiling crew shared unspoken condolences, their quiet gestures laced with both grief and resolve. Tandon also offered her condolences to the families affected by the recent tragedy involving the airline, calling it “a wound that will never heal.”

Posting a couple of her photos, the ‘Mohra’ actress wrote, “New Beginnings … to rise and fly again against all odds … to pick up and start all over, new resolve towards greater strength. The atmosphere solemn and the crews welcoming smiles, tinted with sadness. The Silent passengers and crew bonding with unspoken condolences and subtle confidence. Condolences to the families that have lost their loved ones. A wound that will never heal. . Godspeed always @airindia. Fearless and a will To overcome and be strong again. Jai Hind.”

In the photos, Raveena Tandon is seen striking different poses from inside the plane, capturing moments of quiet reflection, resilience, and grace as she embraces a journey of new beginnings.

On June 12, 2025, tragedy struck when a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with 242 individuals on board crashed shortly after taking off near the Meghani Nagar area in Ahmedabad. The devastating incident claimed the lives of 241 passengers.

Air India released a statement on the social media platform X, sharing details about the tragic incident following the fatal crash. The airline wrote, “The aircraft crashed shortly after take-off. We regret to inform that, of the 242 aboard, there are 241 confirmed fatalities. The sole survivor is being treated in a hospital.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor