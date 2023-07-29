Raveena Tandon to Jackie Shroff, Bollywood celebs extend birthday wishes to Sanjay Dutt

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 : As actor Sanjay Dutt turned a year older today, several celebrities took to their respective social media handles to wish Baba on this special occasion.

Jackie Shroff took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture featuring himself and Sanjay Dutt.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Asli Bhidu. Happy Birthday.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie Shroff (@apnabhidu)

Sanjay’s 'KGF: Chapter 2' co-star Raveen Tandon dropped a selfie with a birthday boy on Insta story and captioned it, “Happpyyy happpyyy birthday superstar!@duttsanjayLove you loads!”

Vaani Kapoor wished Sanjay with his old picture and penned a sweet message. “Happy Birthday @duttsanjay sir. Wish you a year filled with happiness & good health.”

Earlier today, Sanjay recived special wishes from his wife Maanayata and sister Priya.

Shared a video featuring all the adorable moments of couple.

Along with a video, she penned a lengthy note to wish her hubby.

She wrote, “Happy birthday my bestest half words are not enough to appreciate all the things that you do for me….thank you for being so amazing…thank you for being you…wishing you nothing but the best ever in your life!! May you have an amazing year ahead and wish you create many more inspiring benchmarks! Feel incredibly blessed to be a part of your beautiful lifestay blessed #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod.”

Priya shared young photo of Sanjay and also called him “only Rock star”.

She wrote, “Happy Birthday to the one and only Rock Star I know. He is strong, resilient and humble. He has gone through the turbulence in life, fallen but risen again and soared. God bless him with health, wealth and happiness always. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BHAIYA. love you. Selected this pic from many years ago, it shows his innocence and vulnerability and his eyes say so much, these qualities still remain. #blessing #love”

Sanjay Dutt turned 64. His birthday has been marked with much fanfare across the nation.

On Saturday, a lot of his admirers gathered outside his residence to catch a glimpse of the actor on his special day. Sanjay came outside his building to meet and greet his fans who were stationed outside his residence.

In the papped pictures and videos, Sanjay is seen waving at the shutterbugs and fans.

He looked dapper in a white kurta set. He also sported a red tikka on his forehead, exuding 'Vaastav' vibes.

Not only he greeted his fans but also gave them a return gift by announcing that he has joined the cast of 'Double iSmart', a sequel to Ram Pothineni and director Puri Jagannadh’s 2019 hit iSmart Shankar. The film went on floors recently in Mumbai.

Sharing his excitement of working in the movie, Sanjay tweeted, “It takes me immense pride to be working with the director of the masses #PuriJagannadh ji and the young energetic Ustaad @ramsayz. Glad to be Playing the #BIGBULL in this sci-fi mass entertainer #DoubleISMART Excited to be teaming up with this super-talented team and Looking forward to the film hitting the screens on MARCH 8th, 2024 @Charmmeofficial @IamVishuReddy @PuriConnects."

He also shared a poster featuring his look from the film.

Sporting a funky hairdo and a beard, Sanjay looks stylish in a suit. He sports earrings, rings, an expensive watch, and a tattoo on his face and fingers. The poster shows him lighting a cigar as guns point at him.

After giving an impactful performance in 'KGF - Chapter 2', Sanjay is all set to share the screen space with Thalapathy Vijay in director Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming Tamil film ‘Leo’.

The makers of Leo also unveiled Sanjay's look from the film. They unveiled a glimpse video and introduced him as Antony Das. The video shows the powerful world of Antony Das, where he is the ruler and everyone follows him.

Sharing the glimpse video on Twitter, director Lokesh Kanagaraj wished Sanjay Dutt on his birthday and wrote, "Meet #AntonyDas A small gift from all of us to you @duttsanjay sir! It was indeed a pleasure to work with you."

The film is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

He will also be seen in a sci-fi horror comedy 'The Virgin Tree', which also stars Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari in lead roles, as well as an untitled comedy alongside actor Arshad Warsi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor