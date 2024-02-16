Raveena Tandon unveils 'chowk' named after her father, filmmaker Ravi Tandon

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 : Actor Raveena Tandon on Friday unveiled an intersection in Juhu in Mumbai named after her late father and filmmaker Ravi Tandon.

Raveena's daughter Rasha and mother Veena Tandon were also present at the ceremony.

Remembering her dad, Raveena said, "Today, we celebrate not just my dad's birth anniversary, but his enduring legacy in the world of cinema. The dedication of the Shri Ravi Tandon Chowk is a testament to his passion, dedication, and love for filmmaking. It's a proud moment for our family, and I am deeply grateful to everyone who has supported and honored his memory. May his cinematic brilliance continue to inspire generations to come."

Raveena's father Ravi Tandon was a renowned name in Indian cinema in the 1970s-1980s.

He helmed several films such as 'Anhonee', 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Majboor', 'Khuddar', and 'Zindagi', among others.

He passed away on February 11, 2022.

