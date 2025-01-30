Raveena Tandon visits Nageshwar Jyotirling with daughter Rasha Thadani, shares pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 : Actor Raveena Tandon, accompanied by her daughter Rasha Thadani, visited Nageshwar Jyotirling on Thursday and shared pictures of their spiritual visit on social media.

The 'Patna Shuklla' actor shared pictures on Instagram and wrote, "With his blessings ... Har Har Mahadev. #nageshwar."

In the pictures, Raveena can be seen offering prayers with Rasha in the temple.

Rasha also posted pictures of the spiritual visit on Instagram and wrote, "Nageshwar, my 12th Jyotirling, and Dwarkadhish. Feeling blessed and thankful...Har Har Mahadev."

Recently, Rasha made her Bollywood debut with the highly anticipated film 'Azaad.' The film stars Ajay Devgn and his nephew Aaman Devgan in lead roles.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, 'Azaad' is a gripping drama that explores themes of freedom, rebellion, and self-discovery.

It has got the biggest opening day collection of Rs 1.5 crore at the box office.

On the other hand, Raveena is all set to star in the upcoming comedy-drama 'Welcome 3', a part of the popular 'Welcome' franchise.

The film, which is currently in production, boasts a star-studded cast, including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, and Paresh Rawal.

