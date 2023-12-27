Raveena Tandon wishes her "first screen hero" Salman Khan on his 58th birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 : Actor Raveena Tandon on Wednesday extended heartfelt birthday wishes to her "first screen hero" Salman Khan on the occasion of his 58th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Raveena shared a string of throwback pictures, which she captioned, "To my first Screen Hero @beingsalmankhan ... a very happy birthday, this year and many years to come, may your superstardom always increase ... loadsa love always !!!!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1WgHTbt-77/

In the first post, she shared a picture from Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's nikah ceremony.

In the second post, she dropped a selfie with the superstar, followed by a poster of her debut film 'Patthar Ke Phool'.

Lastly, she dropped a throwback picture in which Salman could be seen posing with Raveena's daughter Rasha and a picture from the sets of 'Bigg Boss'.

Raveena marked her acting debut with the film 'Patthar Ke Phool' in the year 1991.

Helmed by Anant Balani, the film also starred Salman Khan, Kiran Kumar and Reema Lagoo.

Talking about Raveena's work front, she will be seen in an interesting avatar in a web series titled 'Karmma Calling'.

As per a statement, 'Karmma Calling' is the Indian adaptation of ABC series 'Revenge'. In the series, Raveena plays the role of Indrani Kothari, the reigning queen of society in Alibaug, a rich world of glitz, glamor, deceit and betrayal. Ruchi Narain has directed it.

'Karmma Calling' will stream from January 26, 2024 on Disney+ Hotstar. This project will mark Raveena's second series on OTT. She made her digital debut in 2021 with 'Aranyak'.

