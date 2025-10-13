Raveena Tandon's season of celebration includes 'Love, family, & birthdays'

Mumbai Oct 13 For Raveena Tandon, the season of celebration includes "Love, family, & birthdays".

The 'K.G.F: Chapter 2' actress thanked her motherland for enriching her life with a colourful cultural history.

Raveena took to her Instagram handle and dropped a string of beautiful photos in a yellow saree, paired with a stunning green choker, light makeup, and a neat bun.

Spilling her festive mood, the 'Shool' actress penned on the photo-sharing app, "And season of celebrations begins ! Love , family , birthdays (happy 18 th my son from another mom @raunakdhoot ), happiness smiles , colors , laughter , music , dancing. Thank you my India my motherland , for giving me this rich colourful culture history and reasons for joy! (sic)"

The photos dropped by Raveena on social media are from the recently held Karwa Chauth celebration organised by Sunita Kapoor, wife of Anil Kapoor, at her residence.

Raveena was joined by many other celebs from the B-town, including actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Mira Rajput, wife of Shahid Kapoor, Natasha Dalal, Varun Dhawan’s wife, actress Geeta Basra, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor's wife, actress Sonam Kapoor, and Chunkey Panday's better half, Bhavana Panday, along with others.

Before that, during Ganesh Chaturthi, Raveena was seen performing Aarti at India's oldest Ganpati pandal, the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Pandal.

Sharing the video from her religious visit on social media, Raveena penned, "And as we bid farewell to Bappa, I was lucky to get the opportunity to visit the first-ever Ganpati ji Pandal, which was started by Shrimant Bhausahab Rangari ji. Whom we owe a lot to. Our braveheart freedom fighters who used to meet in this very house, beautifully restored by Shri @punitbalan ji , whom I’m very thankful to for inviting me for Darshan."

"The house, now converted into a museum, was so fascinating to read about the history behind the very origin of the Ganpati visarjan rituals and the reasons behind them. so important for our children to visit these places and learn about the importance of our culture. A fruitful day with a very special guest got blessed by Bappa, a devotee's puppy, who got the Teeka from me@shraddharambhia_official @viralmantra," she added.

