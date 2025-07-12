Raveena Tandon's son Ranbir turns 18, actress calls him her "sunshine" in special post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 : Raveena Tandon marked a special day on Saturday, July 12, as her "sunshine," Ranbir, turned 18.

The actress took to Instagram to celebrate the day with an adorable message and a series of throwback pictures of her son from his childhood.

"Welcome to adulthood, my son. Happy 18th. I love you, you're my heart, my sunshine, my forever love. I'm proud of the man you've becomekind, compassionate, strong, and caring. Mahadev walks with you. Thank you for choosing me to be your mum, you wise old soul," she wrote.

Take a look at the post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

Raveena began dating film distributor Anil Thadani during the making of her film Stumped (2003). The duo tied the knot on February 22, 2004, at Jag Mandir Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Rasha, in March 2005. In July 2008, she gave birth to her son, Ranbir.

Her daughter, Rasha, made her Bollywood debut with the film Azaad. The film stars Ajay Devgn and his nephew Aaman Devgan in lead roles. Set in the 1920s, the film revolves around a young stable boy who bonds with a spirited horse. Amid rebellion and tyranny, his quest to ride the majestic animal becomes a journey of courage, awakening him to the country's fight for freedom.

Raveena was last seen in the comedy entertainer film Ghudchadi, which was released in August last year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor