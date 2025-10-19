Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta Host a Star Studded Diwali Celebration for Friends

Industry’s beloved power couple, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, ushered in the festive season with a glamorous Diwali party last night, bringing together some of the biggest names from the entertainment industry. The evening was a sparkling affair, filled with laughter, fashion, and festive cheer.

Ravi and Sargun looked stunning in coordinated ethnic ensembles, setting the tone for a night of elegance and celebration. Celebrities arrived in their festive best, making the event a true showcase of style and star power. From dazzling lehengas to sharp sherwanis, the fashion quotient of the night was truly on point.

The gathering was marked by candid interactions, laughter-filled conversations, and memorable photo moments. Guests were seen enjoying the festivities and soaking in the celebratory vibe, making it a lively and unforgettable evening.