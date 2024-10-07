Ravi Kishan calls working in Singham Again 'destiny' after dreaming of acting in Rohit Shetty's films

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 : As the much-awaited film Singham Again gears up for its release, the cast gathered for a grand trailer launch event on Monday.

The star-studded event was attended by actors Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Ravi Kishan.

While speaking to media during the event, Ravi Kishan shared that he fulfilled a long-standing dream with his role in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film. The actor also expressed his excitement about being part of the project, calling it "destiny" to work with the filmmaker.

"I feel very lucky. Every actor has a dream. When I watched Singham, I felt that I definitely wanted to do a film with Rohit Sir one day. This is what we call destiny," Ravi said.

The Lapaata Ladies actor also spoke about Ajay Devgn, with whom he spent considerable time during the film's production.

"I'm fortunate to have had the chance to work with Rohit Sir and to have met Ajay Sir, who is like a good brother and friend to me," he said.

Adding that Rohit Shetty gave him a special role that would leave audiences surprised, the actor said, "In this film, Rohit Sir has introduced me in a very surprising and grand way, which you will love to see. The entire country will love it. Every Indian will love it, especially those who love their country and whose children want to learn about the Ramayan. On Diwali, the whole nation will thank Rohit Sir and Jio Studios for this."

The film, directed by Rohit Shetty, is the latest instalment in the Singham franchise, which has built a massive following over the years.

Makers unveiled the trailer on Monday in the presence of the cast in Mumbai.

The intriguing trailer gives a glimpse of the ensemble cast of 'Singham Again'. It somewhere also makes reference to Ramayana and the characters are presented as modern interpretations for the audience.

In the trailer, Ajay Devgn is shown reprising his role as Bajirao Singham, facing off against Arjun Kapoor. He represents the modern Ram. The film intertwines themes of 'Good versus Evil'.In the film, Kareena Kapoor plays Ajay's wife, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar reprise their roles as Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

A new addition to the Cop Universe is Deepika Padukone, who is introduced as 'Lady Singham'. Tiger Shroff also makes his entry into the team as ACP Satya Pattnaik.

The film has Arjun Kapoor as the main antagonist.

'Singham Again' will be out in theatres this Diwali. It will face a box-office clash with Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

Jio Studios presents the film in association With Rohit Shetty Picturez, Devgn Films, Reliance Entertainment & Cinergy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor