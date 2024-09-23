Ravi Kishan elated as 'Laapataa Ladies' heads to Oscars as India's official entry

New Delhi [India], September 23 : Actor and politician Ravi Kishan, who plays the role of a witty police inspector in 'Laapataa Ladies' has expressed his joy at the selection of the Kiran Rao directorial film as India's official entry for the 97th Academy Awards.

"I am very happy; I can't believe it. For the first time in my 34-year career, a film I worked in is going to the Oscars," said Kishan, who has essayed the role of Inspector Shyam Manohar in the satirical film.

He extended his gratitude to Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan, emphasizing the hard work of the entire team.

"This film represents India, and now the world will see how 80 per cent of our villages and rural areas are progressing. This film showcases how daughters fight for their dreams, which really touched me," Kishan said.

The Film Federation of India (FFI) on Monday announced that 'Laapataa Ladies' directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan, has been officially selected as India's entry for the 97th Academy Awards.

Presented by Jio Studios, the film, that was released in theaters on March 1 this year and is now available for streaming on Netflix. has received enthusiastic responses from both audiences and critics.

The film triumphed over 29 other contenders to secure its place in the Oscars 2025 race, underscoring its unique narrative and appeal.

In a conversation about the film's potential impact, Kishan said, "This film definitely deserves to be tax-free and should be shown in theatres across the country. Such films are rare; they touch the heart and instil self-confidence."

Kiran Rao also shared her excitement about the nomination, saying, "I am deeply honoured and delighted that our film 'Laapataa Ladies' has been chosen as India's official entry to the Academy Awards. This recognition is a testament to the tireless work of my entire team."

She hopes the film will resonate with international audiences, emphasizing cinema's ability to spark meaningful conversations.

'Laapataa Ladies' is a satiric comedy revolving around the misadventures of two young brides who become separated during a train journey, leading to a series of humorous events and mistaken identities.

The film cast, includes Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Ravi Kishan, promising a unique blend of charm and humour.

Produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, the film's script is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami.

The screenplay and dialogues are penned by Sneha Desai, with additional contributions from Divyanidhi Sharma.

The Academy Awards ceremony is set to take place on March 2, 2025, with nominations to be announced on January 17, 2025.

The deadline for submissions for the 96th Oscars is November 14 this year, with the shortlist for Best International Feature revealed on December 17.

