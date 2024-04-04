Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht return with their fun courtroom antics in 'Maamla Legal Hai S2'

Mumbai, April 4 The makers of Ravi Kishan-starrer 'Maamla Legal Hai' on Thursday announced the second season of the gavel-slamming courtroom comedy drama.

The announcement video shows VD Tyagi a.k.a Ravi saying, "Tyagi mera naam nahi, attitude bhi hai."

Season two is full of laughter shots, and the audience will get to see if VD Tyagi will get a kick in justice or not? Will Sujata Didi (Nidhi Bisht) get an AC chamber? Will charcoal-water-drinking Ananya Shroff continue to fight for truth and justice?

And finally, the 'Donna' of Patparganj District Court - Vishwas Pandey, how will he maneuver through the courtroom dynamics with his witty one-liners and ingenious solutions?

The post is captioned: Hasta hua lawyer sabse best dikhta hai-isliye Patparganj ke cuties laut rahe hai!! 'Maamla Legal Hai' is returning for a second season coming soon, only on Netflix."

Speaking on the season announcement, Tanya Bami, Series Head Netflix India said: " 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' and 'Maamla Legal Hai' have delighted our members not only in India but across the world. This speaks volumes about fresh ideas and spaces being explored and brought to life across our series slate. When every title receives such unequivocal love it is extremely rewarding. We can’t wait to bring forward the second season of 'Maamla Legal Hai' with newer antics and fresher challenges in the lives of our Patparganj lawyers."

Executive Producer and Showrunner Sameer Saxena said: "Maamla Legal Hai was created with a genuineness that, we hoped, appeals to the audience. We are humbled by the overwhelming reception, the appreciation for its humour and the recognition of the performances and camaraderie of our cast members."

He further added, "With Season two, we are excited to go further down the corridors of Patparganj District Court and bring to life further cases along with refreshing new shenanigans."

The show stars Naila Grewal, Anant V Joshi, Brijendra Kala in pivotal roles.

Produced by Posham Pa Pictures, the new season will soon air on Netflix.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor