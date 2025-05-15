Ravi Mohan on ex-wife's allegations of being an absentee father: My children are my eternal pride

Mumbai, May 15 Tamil actor Ravi Mohan is in the middle of a divorce with his estranged wife, Aarti Ravi. The 'Ponniyin Selvan' actor has responded to his ex-wife's allegations of him being an absentee father.

Ravi took to his social media and penned an elongated note claiming that although he has decided to leave his wife, he will never leave his children.

"I have only decided in full knowledge and understanding of my past circumstances to leave my ex wife in marriage and NOT MY KIDS. My children are my eternal pride and happiness and I will do all things better than the best for the two boys I live my life for. And in any situation even smaller than mine, a strong woman would have held her head high and seen through all trials in the legal format as provided by our constitution and not play with the sympathies of everyone else, who hasn't been in both our shoes." Ravi wrote.

The 'Kadhalikka Neramillai' actor shared that he was forced into massive loans and was also cut off from his parents. Claiming to be treated like a "golden goose", he went on to add, "There is nothing more heartbreaking for a man who worked tirelessly to support only to feed insecurities purely out of affection, than being reduced to a provider, stripped of my voice, my dignity, my own earnings and finances, shares of my assets, my social media accounts, my career decisions, being trapped in massive financial loans as sureties, my father-son bonding, interacting with my own parents and basic rights with the sole intention to selfishly enrich herself and her parents into luxury while ensuring that not a single penny of my earnings was sent to my own parents for more than 5 years the very people who made me who I am today."

Ravi also talked about his rumored partner, Keneeshaa Francis. He called the spiritual therapist and singer a “lifeline of support” during his darkest days.

"She saw all the battles I was fighting- legal, emotional, financial and chose to be there, not for fame, not for attention, but out of sheer empathy and strength.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor