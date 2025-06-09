Ravi Mohan, SJ Suryah to unite for Karthik Yogi directorial 'Bro Code'

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 9 : Actor Ravi Mohan and SJ Suryah are set to collaborate for the first time in their upcoming film 'Bro Code'. It will be directed by filmmaker Karthik Yogi, known for films like 'Dikkiloona' and 'Vadakkupatti Ramasamy'.

Taking to his X handle, the director Karthik Yogi announced his new project, which is set to star two well-known actors, Ravi Mohan and SJ Suryah.

Ravi Mohan will produce the movie under his production house, Ravi Mohan Studios. The movie's release date has not yet been announced by the makers.

While announcing Ravi Mohan's new project, Karthik Yogi wrote, "BRO CODE is my next and it is official!! Starring @iam_RaviMohan anna & @iam_SJSuryah sir and many more. Produced by #Ravimohanstudios. Thanks for the Trust and the Trustpuram office Manifestation by @shiyamjack. More updates on the way bros!!"

https://x.com/karthikyogidir/status/1931961002880631180

'Bro Code' is expected to be a huge hit at the box office as it will mark the first-time collaboration of actor SJ Suryah and Ravi Mohan.

SJ Suryah has recently impressed the viewers with his versatile performances in films like 'Mark Antony', 'Jigarthanda DoubleX', 'Raayan', 'Indian 2' and 'Veera Dheera Sooran'.

As for Ravi Mohan, after the release of Ponniyan Selvan II and Iruvar, the actor has been struggling at the box office with a series of unsuccessful films, which include 'Siren', 'Brother' and others.

The actor is currently working on the film 'Genie'. It is written and directed by Arjunan Jr.

Ravi Mohan will be playing a dual role in the film, alongside Krithi Shetty, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

