Ravi Teja collaborates with director Harish Shankar for a new project

New Delhi [India], December 13 : Actor Ravi Teja has teamed up with Harish Shankar for a new film, which is yet-to-be titled.

The particular project will mark Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar's collaboration for the third time. The duo previously worked together on 'Shock' and 'Mirapakay'.

The film will be produced under the banner People Media Factory.

Sharing the update, the production house on X wrote, "The Magical Mass Combo is back [?] Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl and @harish2you reunite for an entertainer This time, the #MassReunion gets spicier Produced by @vishwaprasadtg & @vivekkuchibotla under @peoplemediafcy More details soon!"

The update has left fans excited.

"Wow...can't wait for it," a social media user wrote.

"Sounds interesting...eagerly waiting for more details," another one commented.

The movie will hit the floors soon.

Ravi Teja was last seen in 'Tiger Nageswara Rao', which also stars Anupam Kher and Nupur Sanon. In the coming months, he will also be seen in 'Eagle', which is written, directed, and edited by Karthik Gattamneni.

'Eagle' will hit the theatres on January 13, 2024. It is bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under the People Media Factory banner.

